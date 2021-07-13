Suzzanne Douglas To Be Honored By Sorority With Special Memorial Service

Suzzanne Douglas, who passed away on July 5, will receive a special homegoing from her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta. The actress was 64.

According to TMZ, Beverly Smith, the National President and CEO of Delta Sigma Theta, confirmed that the 108-year-old organization would honor the television star with the Omega Omega service. The honorary service is the official final rite of passage and farewell for the sorority’s sisters.

The outlet also reports that Douglas was inducted into the honorary membership in 2004 and served as Honorary Co-Chair of the National Arts & Letters Commission from 2013 to 2017. She was active in local, regional and national initiatives.