Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 3 Casts New Regulars

With the midseason premiere of season two’s Tyler Perry’s The Oval airing this month, a few faces will join the cast as series regulars for season three, which premieres this fall.

Since season one Nick Barrotta has played Allan in the BET show, now he has been promoted to a series regular. Kaye Singleton (Don’t Wate Your Pretty) and Russell Thomas (Jane The Virgin) will join the cast, an official press release states, according to Deadline.

Executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry, Tyler Perry’s The Oval looks into the personal and professional lives of the staff of the President of the United States, his wife, and his family.

Barrotta’s character, Allan, plays the assistant to the President’s Chief of Staff, Donald Winthrop. Thomas will portray Eli, the Vice President of The United States, and Singleton will play Simone, the Second Lady, standing by her husband’s side.

The newest series regulars will j join series stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, and Derek A. Dixon.

Be sure to watch Tyler Perry’s The Oval return to BET on July 20 at 9 PM ET.