Zendaya Responds To New Lola Bunny ‘Space Jam’ Look

With Space Jam: A New Legacy headed to theaters next month, Lola Bunny, voiced by Zendaya, has been redesigned to make the character less sexual.

But the character's look has stirred up some controversy that the actress didn't realize was going to be a big deal, she told Entertainment Weekly in an interview.

“I definitely know we love her, but I didn't know it was going to be as much of a focus as it was,” she said. “But I understand, because she's a lovable character. She's very important, so I get it.”

Furthermore, she is well aware why fans wish that Lola’s original look was kept.

“She's special to a lot of people and their childhoods and they've been able to grow up with her, so I get that sense of protection,”Zendaya continued.

Director of the film Malcolm D. Lee, also responded to Lola’s new appearance with similar sentiments.

"I had no idea that people would be that up in arms about a bunny not having boobs," Lee tells EW. "Listen, I understand people don't want things to change, but I think we needed some evolution with her, not by objectifying her but by making her strong and still feminine. And, yes, we had all these other women who were like, 'Oh, you can't be strong and have big boobs?!' Sure you can, but we're talking about a cartoon bunny not women!"

Space Jam: A New Legacy premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.