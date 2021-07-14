Trending:

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Nominated For An Emmy

Emmy nominations were announced on July 13.

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 14, 2021 / 12:32 PM

Written by BET Staff

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey is nominated for an Emmy. 

Among the five nominees for the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special category, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, which first aired on March 7, is in the running.

More than 17 million homes viewed the interview's initial airing in the U.S. During the two-hour special, the couple went public about their life as royals, how they approached stepping down from their duties, Meghan's mental health journey while she was pregnant with her son Archie. They also announced at the time they were expecting a daughter, Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4. 

Meghan and Harry disclosed intimate details about the issues she encountered becoming the Duchess of Sussex and the racism she had to confront from certain members of her husband's family.

The 73rd Emmy Awards will air live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sept. 19, hosted by comedian and actor Cedric The Entertainer

Black contributions were also recognized this year in several categories, including Stacey Abrams, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lovecraft Country, Underground Railroad. See the list of the nominees here.

(Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

