Trending:

Meghan Markle Announces Her Upcoming Netflix Animated Series

BOGNOR REGIS, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 03: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the University of Chichester's Engineering and Technology Park on October 3, 2018 in Bognor Regis, England. The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle Announces Her Upcoming Netflix Animated Series

‘Pearl’ will follow the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women from history.

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 15, 2021 / 04:38 PM

Written by Quinci LeGardye

Meghan Markle’s production company has announced its first animated Netflix series.

Archewell Productions, the production company, founded by Prince Harry and Duchess Megan, announced Wednesday (July 14) that it is developing Pearl, a family series created by the Duchess of Sussex. Pearl will follow the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women from history.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Shares Heartfelt Inspiration Behind Children’s Book ‘The Bench’

In a press release, Markle said, “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

Markle will executive-produce the show alongside a team of Emmy-winning filmmakers. Pearl is her latest project announcement after her children’s book, The Bench, hit number one on the New York Times bestseller list.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Children’s Book ‘The Bench’ Tops New York Times Bestseller List

Archewell Productions was founded last September, around the same time they landed a multi-year Netflix deal. Its first Netflix show, the docuseries Heart of Invictus, was announced last April and will follow competitors on their journey to the 2022 Invictus Games.

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs