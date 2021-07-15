Norman Lear Classic Shows Including 'Good Times', 'Diff’rent Strokes', and '227' Available On Amazon Prime Video

Several television series by the legendary writer Norman Lear will now be available to stream.

Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, and IMDb TV announced Wednesday (July 14) that nine of Lear’s classic shows would become available to stream throughout the rest of the year. Through a licensing deal with Sony Pictures Television, Amazon now hosts the most extensive collection of Norman Lear’s complete series ever available to stream.

227 and Diff’rent Strokes launch on Prime Video Thursday (July 15) and are available to all Prime subscribers. All in the Family, Good Times, Maude, and One Day at a Time will launch the same day on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free, ad-supported channel.

RELATED: BET And Content For Change Present ‘Black X Jewish’

The rest of Lear’s shows, including The Jeffersons, Sanford & Son, will launch on Prime Video later in 2021.

The new Amazon collection also marks the first time that episodes of Maude and all seasons of All in the Family are available on a streaming service.

In the announcement, Lear, 99, said, “Life is a collaboration. Writing, directing, and producing films and television is perhaps the most collaborative work of all. In 2018, our Act III Productions sat with the team at Sony Pictures Television. They formed a partnership to produce new content and bring a new awareness to my former Embassy library. That Sony found a home for that library with Prime Video/IMDb TV where new generations could find it is the best present a man entering his 100th year can have.”