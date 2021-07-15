Nicole Ari Parker And Karen Pittman Join Cast Of Sex And The City Revival

Actress Nicole Ari Parker will go toe to toe with Carrie Bradshaw.

HBO Max announced Wednesday (July 14) that the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, has cast Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, and Sarita Choudhury. The show, which features Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, is currently filming in New York City.

Parker will play Lisa Todd Wexley, a Park Avenue mother of three, according to Entertainment Weekly. Pittman, who has previously appeared on Luke Cage and The Morning Show, will play Dr. Nya Wallace, a brilliant yet challenging Columbia Law professor. Choudhury, who acted alongside Denzel Washington in Mississippi Masala, will play Seema Patel, a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker.

Boris Kodjoe took to Instagram to congratulate his wife Nicole Ari Parker on the role. The caption reads, “And Just Like That…Nikki Kodjoe aka @nicoleariparker adds her🔥 to this one. #SATCtheNextChapter. I’m so proud of you, babe!”