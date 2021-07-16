Shonda Rhimes Is Selling Her L.A. Mansion for $25 Million

Television megaproducer Shonda Rhimes is moving out of her L.A. home.

Rhimes has listed her seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate in L.A.'s Hancock Park neighborhood for $25 million, People reports. The three-level, 11,749-square-foot mansion, which sits on 1.14 acres of land, is listed with Ed Solórzano of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The home's luxury features include a chef's eat-in kitchen, a library with a fireplace, a master bedroom with a walk-in dressing room, a theater room with stadium seating, a snack bar, and a kids' playroom.

The estate, which Rhimes shared with her three daughters, also includes a pool with a hot tub and cabana, a herb garden, a secret hedged garden with a fountain, a separate guest house, and a full-service hair salon and wellness center.

The Grey's Anatomy and Scandal creator bought the home from actress Patricia Heaton for $8.8 million in 2014. She then renovated the house over five years with architect Bill Baldwin, gutting the 1923 estate and replicating the house's original look based on historical photos.

Rhimes also hired White House designer Michael S. Smith to redo the interiors based on Smith's "classic California — if a little bit romantic" signature style, according to her 2019 Architectural Digest cover story.

According to People, Rhimes also owns two other properties in L.A. and a two-bedroom penthouse in New York City.