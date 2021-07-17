Colin Kaepernick Is Writing A Children’s Book

Colin Kaepernick announced on Thursday (July 15) he’s releasing a children’s book next year.

I Color Myself Different will drop via the NFL player-turned-activist’s Kaepernick Publishing company. The picture book is in partnership with Scholastic as a part of a multi book deal and is based on a pivotal moment in Kaep’s childhood during a drawing exercise in kindergarten.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a young Kaepernick drew his adopted white family in yellow crayon and then drew himself brown. It was the first time he acknowledged the difference in their appearance, which helped him feel empowered to celebrate differences.

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Says He’s Being ‘Denied Employment’ In The NFL

“This story is deeply personal to me and inspired by real events in my life,” said Kaepernick in a press release Thursday, according to the Times. “I hope that it honors the courage and bravery of young people everywhere by encouraging them to live life with authenticity and purpose.”

Colin Kaepernick is no stranger to book projects. He launched Kaepernick Publishing in 2019 with the aim of “elevating a new generation of writers and creators” and “amplifying diverse views and voices.”

The company’s initial release was an anthology of essays on police abolition. Kaepernick Publishing is also slated to release his long-awaited memoir.

I Color Myself Different is set to be released in April 2022.