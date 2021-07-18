Camille Cosby’s First Appearance After Husband’s Release Sparks Questions About Their Marriage

Camille Cosby’s first appearance since her husband’s release from prison has people asking questions about the state of their marriage.

Bill Cosby’s wife of 30 years was photographed in New York City on Friday (July 16) without her wedding ring. Friday’s spotting was the first time Camille, 77, was seen since Bill Cosby’s release from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned June 30, Page Six reports.

Cosby served more than two years of his three-to-10-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constan at a Philadelphia-area state prison. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction on June 30 after finding that the actor had made a "non-prosecution agreement" with a previous prosecutor on the case, which should have prevented him from ever being charged in the first place.

RELATED: Bill Cosby Reportedly Wants To Be Compensated For His Time Behind Bars

Prior to his release, Bill and Camille Cosby had not seen each other in person since his 2018 conviction. Camilla stood by her husband’s side throughout the sexual assault trial. In June 2020, Camille expressed hope when Cosby won the right to appeal his conviction.

“I’m very, very pleased. It’s not 100 percent, but now I’m looking at something that is possible. Possible for vindication. That is the goal,” she told ABC News.

Camille also reiterated her claim that racism was part of why he was convicted in the ABC News interview. She first made the claim when she accused a Pennsylvania judge of discriminating against Cosby in May 2019.

Though Camille has been one of her husband’s strongest supporters, the Cosbys were not always so united. There were reports in June 2018 that Camille left the couple’s Pennsylvania mansion, where Cosby was on house arrest after his conviction.