Celebrity Tour Bus Driver Fired After Calling Man The N-Word

The online tabloid news outlet said the driver worked for Exclusive Livery Service, which owns the bus that TMZ leases.

A TMZ Celebrity Tour bus driver was fired on Saturday (July 17) after he was recorded on video calling someone the N-Word, TMZ reported.

No passengers were on the bus when the incident happened, according to TMZ.

A video circulating on social media purports to show the confrontation between the driver and a man who’s off camera.

It begins in the middle of the argument with the driver yelling that he will sue the other man, who’s demanding confirmation that the driver just called him the N-word.

Unashamed, the driver admits to calling him the racial slur.

Warning: the unedited video below includes expletives and the racially offensive language.