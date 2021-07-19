Adele Gets Cozy With Lebron James’ Agent Rich Paul At NBA Finals Game

The internet is buzzing after Adele made a surprise appearance with a potential new beau.

The Grammy-winning singer, 32, attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Phoenix's Footprint Center Saturday (July 17). She was spotted sitting courtside with Rich Paul, 39, Lebron James' agent, BuzzFeed reports. Though there was no PDA, the two looked cozy, and now rumors are swirling that the pop star and the superstar agent are dating.

Adele was photographed pointing out something happening on the court at one point in the game, with Paul leaning in close to hear.

The pairing was addressed on a late-night podcast with ESPN's Brian Windhorst after the game. Windhorst said, "Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele," according to USA Today.

He continued, "Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. ... This is the first time that they've come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow."

The singer, who is notoriously private about her personal life, has not commented on the dating rumors.

Adele finalized her divorce with now ex-husband Simon Konecki earlier this year, after eight years together and three years of marriage. She has previously been rumored to be dating British rapper Skepta.