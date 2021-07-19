LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam’ Wins Big At The Box Office

Space Jam: A New Legacy took the no. 1 spot at the box office this weekend. The cartoon and live action sports comedy was widely panned by critics, but loved by audiences..

The film, which pairs LeBron James with Looney Tunes characters, grossed $31.6 million in its North America opening this weekend, according to CNN. The film knocked Black Widow from the top spot and was only expected to gross $20 million.

Produced by Ryan Coogler and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the movie has been hit hard by the critics, scoring 31% on the review site, Rotten Tomatoes. James’ response? Just two words, “Hi haters.”

See below: