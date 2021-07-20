Scottie Pippen Lists His Home On AirBnB For Less Than $100 A Night

Former NBA player Scottie Pippen is giving Olympics fans a chance to enjoy his Chicago home.

The six-time NBA champion has listed his mansion in the Highland Park neighborhood on AirBnB for $92 a night. Fans can choose between three one-night stays for up to four people on Aug. 2, 4 or 6, the New York Post reports.

The $92 rate is a nod to the year he and his U.S. teammates became Olympic gold medalists in Barcelona in 1992. Stays are timed so guests can watch the Olympic basketball games, from the group stage to the gold and silver medal games, in his home theater.

Pippen wrote on his home’s listing, “In honor of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, I’m inviting basketball fans to my Chicago home to relive one of my career highlights — competing at the Olympic Games Barcelona 1992. I’m excited for you to cheer on the next generation of Olympians from my home court!”

According to Pippen, the guests may watch the Olympic games from his home theater, and take home memorabilia from some of Team USA’s 2020 Medal Stand Collection.

Guests can also choose to play in the arcade room; relax by the pool, which has an outdoor TV where they can also watch the Olympic games; play on the indoor basketball court; or even work up a sweat in the indoor sauna after a round of basketball.

“Fuel up with some of my preferred pre-game foods, including fresh fruits and veggies, or my usual dinner before a big game — steak, a baked potato and asparagus,” Pippen added.

Pippen wrote that guests will receive a “virtual greeting upon check-in” from him. The listing is part of Airbnb’s promotion as the Worldwide Olympic partner in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Being a two-time former Olympian, I wanted to really give fans the experience of what it be like to watch the games from my home. I’ve got a basketball court and a nice pool. This was an opportunity to give a fan a chance to really live this experience and watch the games from my home and sleep in my bed,” Pippen told the Chicago Tribune.

Booking opens July 22 at noon for guests living in the United States, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and safety practices. Pippen will also host a virtual experience to talk about his Olympic experiences in 1992 and 1996 on August 5.