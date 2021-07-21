Charlamagne Tha God Announces New Late Night Show

Tha God’s Honest Truth will be a weekly, half-hour late night series that applies Charlamagne’s view on politics and culture to sketches, deep dives, and social experiments. “Redemptively comedic, refreshingly unfiltered, and unapologetically Black, nothing is off limits,” the announcement says.

Comedy Central announced Wednesday (July 21) that media mogul and The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God will host a new late-night show on the network. Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey will premiere Friday, September 17, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

The show will be executive produced by Charlamagne and Stephen Colbert, marking Colbert’s return to Comedy Central for the first time since The Colbert Report ended in 2014. The South Carolina natives have a history of collaboration, with Charlamagne appearing as a frequent guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“This is one of those moments where I can show you better than I can tell you. This is the third talk show Chris McCarthy has done with me and those shows prepared me for this opportunity. My South Carolina brethren Stephen Colbert is the ultimate cosign in the late-night space and he wouldn't cosign no bullshit! We are going to win an Emmy next year for best lighting direction I can feel it!!!" Charlamagne said.

“For too long, the town of Moncks Corner, South Carolina has been underrepresented in late night. I look forward to all the ways in which the fearless, peerless Charlamagne is going to change the game,” said Colbert.

The show will also be executive-produced by Aaron McGruder and Wild ‘N Out’s Rachael Edwards, with Edwards set as the showrunner.

“Charlamagne knows exactly what he wants to do with this show - which is smack the audience upside the head every week and make sure they’re paying attention to the world around them. He is keenly aware of the power of his voice and always looking to use it to maximum effect, which requires both talent and courage. I’m very excited to be a part of this project,” said McGruder.