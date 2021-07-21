Legendary Actress Marla Gibbs Receives Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Iconic actress Marla Gibbs has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On July 20, the five-time Emmy nominee was honored out of the El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. There were also several other comedic luminaries in attendance, including Tisha Campbell, Sherri Shepherd, Kym Whitley and prolific television creator Norman Lear, who created The Jeffersons and a host of other classic television comedies.

During her speech, an emotional Gibbs, 90, said to Lear, “It's only because of you that they know me.”



She continued, "Thank you so much. And thank you to all of you who have been fans of The Jeffersons and 227. We love you and it's because you watched us that we were able to excel, and I'm able to be here today. Thank you. And I want to give special thanks to my daughter and my grandson for all the hard work that went into putting this event together."

KTLA reports Gibbs nearly fainted due to the 88 degree weather but she quickly recovered and the ceremony continued.

Gibbs earned five Emmy nominations for her role as Florence Johnston on The Jeffersons, which ran on CBS from 1975 to 1985. She also starred in the NBC comedy 227, from 1985 to 1990. Over the years, she has appeared in countless television shows and movies from Martin to Scandal to A Black Lady Sketch Show.

See the ceremony below: