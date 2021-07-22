Tamar Braxton, August Alsina And More Join ‘The Surreal Life’ Reboot

VH1 is resurrecting The Surreal Life after a 15-year hiatus.

The revival is slated to hit the air this fall and will feature Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Manny MUA, Tamar Braxton, CJ Perry and Stormy Daniels as celebrity cast members.

The Surreal Life follows the cast who cohabitate under one roof and participate in group activities.

The program’s original two seasons on The WB before it moved to VH1 for four more seasons. It also created spinoffs, including My Fair Brady and Flavor of Love.

“’The Surreal Life’ is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer of MTV Entertainment Group, said in a statement. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

The Surreal Life revival will return with its original production company, 51 Minds Entertainment. Executive producers will include Christian Sarabia, Fernando Mills, Ken Martinez, Nicole Elliott, Kat Uyenco, Jen McGrogan, Jordan Browne, Elena Diaz, Tolani Holmes and Dan Caster. The executives in charge for MTV Entertainment Group will be Donny Herran and Angela Liao.