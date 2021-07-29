Watch: LeVar Burton’s Daughter Hilariously Teases Him About Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

This week, television icon LeVar Burton has been guest-hosting Jeopardy, which came after a massive social media campaign from his supporters. The 64-year-old is clearly made for the job, but he did get some teasing from his daughter, Mica.

During the airing of the July 26 episode, Mica tweeted out a video showing her father on the television, then showing him watching himself.

“He’s there, but he’s there. But he’s on TV. But he’s there,” Mica said in the video.

Burton laughs and says, “Will you stop!”

Mica captioned the video on TikTok with, “Messing with my dad while he’s on TV. The ‘will you stop?!’ is so dad of him.”

