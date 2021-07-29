Watch: LeVar Burton’s Daughter Hilariously Teases Him About Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

This week, television icon LeVar Burton has been guest-hosting Jeopardy, which came after a massive social media campaign from his supporters. The 64-year-old is clearly made for the job, but he did get some teasing from his daughter, Mica.
During the airing of the July 26 episode, Mica tweeted out a video showing her father on the television, then showing him watching himself.
“He’s there, but he’s there. But he’s on TV. But he’s there,” Mica said in the video.
Burton laughs and says, “Will you stop!”
Mica captioned the video on TikTok with, “Messing with my dad while he’s on TV. The ‘will you stop?!’ is so dad of him.”
A Change.org petition has now received over 260,000 signatures to help push to have Burton to become the new host of Jeopardy! after the passing of Alex Trebek.
“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” said Jeopardy! Executive producer Mike Richards when announcing Burton as a guest host, according to Variety.
“Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers.”
Other guest hosts for the show include Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, ABC’s Good Morning America host, Robin Roberts, CNN political commentator Anderson Cooper, and more.
Levar Burton is guest-hosting Jeopardy! until July 30.
