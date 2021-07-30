Michael Che Explains Simone Biles Posts On His Instagram

Michael Che has been receiving backlash for jokes that appeared on his Instagram account. However, the comedian has said that his account was hacked.

A now-deleted post read, "I got like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head. Im going to the cellar tonight to say them into a microphone. As the dorky kids say I'm choosing violence.’



Post then began appearing on his Instagram stories, several being inappropriate, including one about Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of girls and women, including Biles.

The “jokes” appeared to be rated by Che’s account with the one about sexual assault receiving a “9/10.”

Another post read, “Who said Black don’t crack?” with a rating of “8/10.”

The posts were captured via screenshots from Baller Alert; see below: