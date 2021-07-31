Lamar Odom Ordered To Pay Nearly $400K In Child Support

A Manhattan judge has ruled that former NBA player Lamar Odom must pay over $400,000 in child support.



According to Page Six, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Matthew Cooper granted his ex Liza Morales’ request for a default judgment after Odom failed to appear at a June court hearing. On July 29, Cooper signed a judgement requiring Odom to pay “$380,549 in child support, rent arrears, college costs and her legal fees in the case,” the news outlet reports.



Additionally, Odom must purchase a $1 million life insurance policy with Morales as the beneficiary or she “may enter a judgement against Lamar Odom for an additional $1,000,000,” according to the order.

In May, Morales sued Odom, alleging that the father of their two adult children has not paid child support and owes her over $91,000 through July. According to Morales, Odom has not honored their 2015 settlement agreement over their children since June 2020.

Morales’ lawyer, Abraham Borenstein, also shared that Odom had fallen behind on rent payments equaling nearly $83,000 for a Lower Manhattan apartment where she lives with their kids. The landlord of the unit has started an eviction case against her, Borenstein reports.

According to Morales’ suit, Odom also owes nearly $24,000 for college related fees for their children and that he emptied bank accounts that held more than $68,000 that was set aside for college tuition.

A representative for Odom did not immediately return a request for comment on the most recent judgement, Page Six notes.