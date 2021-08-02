Lenny Kravitz's Birthday Message To Jason Momoa Has Twitter Bowing Down To Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa celebrated his 42nd birthday on August 1. The actor received tons of birthday love on social media, but it was one message in particular that had Twitter doing the slow clap. Lenny Kravitz, the ex-husband of Momoa’s current wife, Lisa Bonet, wished him a happy birthday and called the actor his “brother.”
If you missed it, the ageless rocker posted a photo of them together on Twitter with the caption, "Happy Birthday, Jason. I'm proud to call you my brother. One love. One family.”
Momoa returned the love to the 57-year-old by responding in the comments with, "love u madly. mahalo nui loa [two heart emojis]." He also reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories.
RELATED: Ten Things to Know About Jason Momoa
Kravitz and Lisa Bonet were married from 1987 to 1993 and have one child together, the actor Zoe Kravitz. Bonet married Momoa in 2017. Since then, Bonet, Kravitz and Momoa have exemplified how to be friends with your ex, and many are marveling at the power of Lisa Bonet to bring these two gorgeous men together.
These are serious healthy relationship goals and Twitter had thoughts. See below.
(Photos from left: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
COMMENTS