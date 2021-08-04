Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘Happy Being Single’ Post Tristan Thompson Breakup

Following Khloé Kardashian’s break up with Tristan Thompson, the former reality star is continuing to focus on her family and her daughter, True.

According to a source, the 36-year-old is reportedly not thinking about rekindling a relationship with the NBA player who just got traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” the insider says, PEOPLE reports. “They get along well though. Khloé is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too. She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now.”

The insider however said that Thompson, “can be very charming” and “definitely keeps trying to get her back.”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian's Family Reportedly Wants Her to 'Move On' From Tristan Thompson

Adding, “She just won’t go there. She seems to enjoy just focusing on True.”

The pair share their 3-year-old daughter and have had an on-again-off-again relationship since 2016.

BET previously reported that the Kardashian family want her to “move on with someone who treats her better” from her ex.

PEOPLE reported that a source shared that “her family thinks Tristan's behavior is very childish and unfair to Khloé. They would love for her to move on with someone who treats her better. They also understand why it's so hard for her.”