Diddy And Yung Miami Dating Rumors Circulate After Reported Viral Video

Rumors have been circulating for a while now about Sean Combs and Yung Miami dating and according to to Page Six a recent video reportedly of them is adding fuel to the fire.

In video footage from Yung Miami's IG Stories it appears to show her sitting on Diddy s lap.

The since-deleted clip shows her sipping on DeLeón tequila, which The Guardian reports the Bad Boy mogul bought a percentage of in 2014.