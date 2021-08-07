Jojo Simmons And Wife Tanice Welcome Second Child

Jojo Simmons and his wife Tanice Amira Simmons are welcoming their second child into the world.

Taking to Instagram on Friday (August 6), Jojo shared the joyous news with two pictures of himself holding the new little bundle of joy.

“Show him his hope. He gon think he know how its going but ima show him da ropes,” Jojo captioned the post. “When I bring him to the Gucci store, show em' the loafs. #FatherOf2.”