Jojo Simmons And Wife Tanice Welcome Second Child

Jojo Simmons and his wife Tanice Amira Simmons are welcoming their second child into the world.
Taking to Instagram on Friday (August 6), Jojo shared the joyous news with two pictures of himself holding the new little bundle of joy.
“Show him his hope. He gon think he know how its going but ima show him da ropes,” Jojo captioned the post. “When I bring him to the Gucci store, show em' the loafs. #FatherOf2.”
RELATED: Angela Simmons Reveals Her Secret To Remaining Body Positive In Hollywood
Simmons and Tanice announced they were expecting their second child in April. The couple had their first child, Mia Simmons, on February 20, 2016.
Jojo’s sister Angela couldn’t contain her excitement and commented on his post “My nephew is here,” accompanied by heart-eye, red heart, and celebratory hands emojis.
Congrats are in order for Jojo and Tanice! We can’t wait to see more pictures.
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
COMMENTS