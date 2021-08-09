Meek Mill Shares ‘War Stories’ In New Video And Single Release

Meek Mill is back. The Philadelphia rapper released a new video Sunday, Aug 8 called “War Stories”, where he aims some choice subliminals, although unclear at whom.

"It was only about a 20-piece, it wasn’t even deep,” the Dream Chasers frontman raps. “It was more about respect, it feels like you was coming at my neck,” he continued.

RELATED: Meek Mill Gives Fans A Look At Baby Czar On His First Birthday—See The Cutie's Big Debut Rocking Diamond Chains!

Sampling The Isley Brothers’ 1983 song “Ballad for the Fallen Soldier,'' Meek spits his pattened flow, recanting stories of his troubled past and detailing what new pitfalls he encounters in his life of fame. In the video, you see the 34-year-old rapping while eating dinner with his team. There are also appearances from Bobby Shmurda, Jim Jones, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, and more many.

RELATED: Meek Mill Joins Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam For Probation Reform Bill Signing

The effort marks another loosey, in what has been a string of freestyles leading up to his long-awaited fifth album. Meek’s remix of Drake and Rick Ross’ “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” came in April, then there was “Flamerz Flow,” which came out in May and is sitting at a pretty 10 million in views.

In one particular segment of the video, at the 1:11 mark, the music stops and you hear Meek in the studio talking with someone off-camera about loyalty and switching sides.

“When a n**** say certain sh** to me, I be like, ‘mmh, oh, yeah, yup. Bet.’ I don’t say it to him, I say it in my head. Bet, that let me know.”

Not sure who Meek is referring to, but it sure has him rapping his a** off. Check out the video below.