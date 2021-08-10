Nick Cannon Says He Doesn’t Subscribe To The ‘Eurocentric Concept’ Of A Two-Person Relationship

Nick Cannon's children, including the birth of his youngest child last month, have been a topic of conversation. The actor recently admitted that having seven children is on purpose.

And of course, it became a hot topic when Cannon joined The Breakfast Club on Monday (Aug. 9). During a conversation about the 40-year-old's children and the “different baby mothers,” he said he doesn't subscribe to the "Eurocentric concept" of monogamy.

"Well, why do people question that?" he responded when asked why he decided to have children with multiple women. "I mean because that's a Eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas of, like, you're supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life, and really that's just a classified property when you think about it."

He added: "Just the idea that a man should have one woman, we shouldn't have anything. I have no ownership over this person. Like, if we really talking about how we coexist and how we populate, it's about what exchange can we create together. So, I've never really subscribed to that mentality."

Cannon welcomed his fifth child Zen with former Wild 'N Out girl Alyssa Scott on June 23 – his fourth child within a year. Nine days later, he welcomed twin boys, Zillion and Zion, with DJ Abby De La Rosa. Six months before that, he welcomed a daughter, Powerful Queen, with his ex-Brittany Bell.

Watch the Breakfast Club interview segment about Nick Cannon’s children below.