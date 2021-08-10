Tyler Perry Gives Actress Racquel Palmer Who Paid For Billboard Lead In New Series

Actress Racquel Palmer caught the attention of award-winning media mogul Tyler Perry with a straight-to-the-point billboard, and now she has been cast as the lead role in his upcoming show.

She will now star as Blue, a bodyguard, in Perry’s latest series All The Queen’s Men alongside Eva Marcille, who plays Madam, the head honcho of an all-male strip club.

BET previously reported that Palmer first pulled her billboard stunt back in 2019, which helped her land an audition for another TP Studios show, Sistas, playing Officer Rayah. And when it comes to her billboard that she posted, Palmer says that she and Perry haven't had a conversation about it.

“There’s many interactions with him as far as actor and director, but we’ve never spoke of the billboard. It’s just been [a] actor and director relationship,” she says in an interview with TMZ. “It’s just like it never happened.”

In 2019, Perry took to his Instagram to kindly respond to Palmer’s billboard.

“This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows. Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!!” he captioned his post. ! I’m sure you can use that money for a better purpose.”

