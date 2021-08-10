Tyler Perry Gives Actress Racquel Palmer Who Paid For Billboard Lead In New Series

Actress Racquel Palmer caught the attention of award-winning media mogul Tyler Perry with a straight-to-the-point billboard, and now she has been cast as the lead role in his upcoming show.
She will now star as Blue, a bodyguard, in Perry’s latest series All The Queen’s Men alongside Eva Marcille, who plays Madam, the head honcho of an all-male strip club.
BET previously reported that Palmer first pulled her billboard stunt back in 2019, which helped her land an audition for another TP Studios show, Sistas, playing Officer Rayah. And when it comes to her billboard that she posted, Palmer says that she and Perry haven't had a conversation about it.
“There’s many interactions with him as far as actor and director, but we’ve never spoke of the billboard. It’s just been [a] actor and director relationship,” she says in an interview with TMZ. “It’s just like it never happened.”
In 2019, Perry took to his Instagram to kindly respond to Palmer’s billboard.
“This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows. Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!!” he captioned his post. ! I’m sure you can use that money for a better purpose.”
To which he continued, “I love that you want to work with me, and I love that you invest in yourself. But when you do things like this it puts my team on high alert and makes me look at you sideways. I know the message that you want to send is a positive one, but this comes across as the opposite.
Again, the best way to work for me is to AUDITION and it’s FREE! We post breakdowns all the time for actors. JUST COME AND AUDITION.”
Perry also noted that they had already seen Palmer play in HBO’s The Night Of and knew her talents.
However, Palmer says the billboard incident taught her a lesson.
“One thing that I did learn was that I wanted to be known for my talent, not my tactics,” she says in an interview with TMZ. “The whole point about the billboard was because I wanted to show my kids that I wasn’t going to give up on my dream. I was at a point where I wanted to but I didn’t want them to see me give up. I was just going for my last hurrah, even if it didn’t work out they could say mommy went for it.”
All The Queens Men premieres on Sept. 9 on BET+.
(Photo: TMZ via YouTube)
