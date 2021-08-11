Watch Chet Hanks Go On Anti-Vaccine Rant After Being Told To Wear Mask

In the latest befuddled Chet Hanks rant, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who also apparently raps, went full anti-vaxx on Instagram.
Despite both of his parents having been hospitalized with the disease, Chet called the potentially fatal virus “the m****rf*****g flu.” His tirade seemed to come after he was at a Barnes & Noble bookstore, where an employee prompted him to pull his mask up over his nose.
“I’m so sick of this mask s**t,” Hanks complained then bragged about his vaccination status and that he lied. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I’ve never had COVID, b***h.”
RELATED: Chet Hanks Talks ‘White Boy Summer,’ Black Twitter Has Thoughts
“Look, I’ve been kind of on the fence about this for a while... but with the amount of people that I know recently that have gotten COVID and with the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say [that] I got the vaccine,” he started. “I think it’s really important that we all do this... we have to look out for each other and get this shit under control guys. I suggest to all my followers, you guys set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing.”
“PSYCH,” Hanks yells. “B***h, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I never had COVID. You ain’t sticking me with that m****rf*****g needle, it’s the m****rf*****g flu. Get over it. OK? If you’re sick, stay inside. Why are we working around y’all? If you’re in danger, stay your ass inside. I’m tired of wearing a m****rf*****g mask.”
Hanks, 31, got a few side eyes earlier this year after he told his Instagram followers that a “white boy summer” would be coming.
“I’m not talking about Trump, Nascar type white boy summer. I’m talking about me, Jon B, Jack Harlow type white boy summer. Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready, ‘cuz I am.” he said in his IG video asking his fans to tag a “real vanilla king.”
But the social media universe responded with posts like this:
Hanks later released "White Boy Summer" as a single, but amid allegationas of domestic violence against him, the song failed to perform well or capitalize on the viral moment.
RELATED: Chet Hanks’ Ex Granted Protective Order Against Him
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
COMMENTS