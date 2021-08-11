Watch Chet Hanks Go On Anti-Vaccine Rant After Being Told To Wear Mask

In the latest befuddled Chet Hanks rant, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who also apparently raps, went full anti-vaxx on Instagram.

Despite both of his parents having been hospitalized with the disease, Chet called the potentially fatal virus “the m****rf*****g flu.” His tirade seemed to come after he was at a Barnes & Noble bookstore, where an employee prompted him to pull his mask up over his nose.

“I’m so sick of this mask s**t,” Hanks complained then bragged about his vaccination status and that he lied. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I’ve never had COVID, b***h.”

RELATED: Chet Hanks Talks ‘White Boy Summer,’ Black Twitter Has Thoughts

“Look, I’ve been kind of on the fence about this for a while... but with the amount of people that I know recently that have gotten COVID and with the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say [that] I got the vaccine,” he started. “I think it’s really important that we all do this... we have to look out for each other and get this shit under control guys. I suggest to all my followers, you guys set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing.”

“PSYCH,” Hanks yells. “B***h, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I never had COVID. You ain’t sticking me with that m****rf*****g needle, it’s the m****rf*****g flu. Get over it. OK? If you’re sick, stay inside. Why are we working around y’all? If you’re in danger, stay your ass inside. I’m tired of wearing a m****rf*****g mask.”