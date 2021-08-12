Prayers Up!: Beyoncé’s Former Personal Trainer Dies From Covid-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, and Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, are devastated by a horrible loss after discovering that the singer and entrepreneur's former personal trainer had died from Covid-19.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 11), Knowles-Lawson shared the heartbreaking news that Craig Adams had passed away and detailed how the virus impacted him.

“I am heartbroken this morning. I found out this morning that this amazing human being Craig Adams from Houston passed away last night from Covid,” she wrote.

