Prayers Up!: Beyoncé’s Former Personal Trainer Dies From Covid-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, and Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, are devastated by a horrible loss after discovering that the singer and entrepreneur's former personal trainer had died from Covid-19.
Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 11), Knowles-Lawson shared the heartbreaking news that Craig Adams had passed away and detailed how the virus impacted him.
“I am heartbroken this morning. I found out this morning that this amazing human being Craig Adams from Houston passed away last night from Covid,” she wrote.
Adding, “This horrible killer disease attacked his organs, his lungs first made him have kidney failure and as hard as he fought he succumbed to the disease last night. Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy! This is only the latest of Many friends and family that were lost to Covid. He was like a family member. Such a beautiful human being, kind, loving, and gentle. RIP Craig we love you.”
At the start of Beyoncé’s career, Adams was her personal fitness trainer before working as security for Destiny’s Child.
