Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Taught Her To Be ‘More Confident’

Kim Kardashian is sharing some of the best advice she has received from Kanye West amid their divorce.

The 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up on the Wednesday (Aug. 12) episode of the We Are Supported By… podcast hosted by actress Kristen Bell and Monica Padman.

Crediting West for teaching her to be herself and live in the moment Kardashian says, “I got to a point — and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way.”

The reality star also shared that the father of her four children taught her to be more self-assured.

“As long as I'm myself and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to, like, you have one life and you're living it for you,” she continued, saying that she used to consider herself a people pleaser. “That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”

The former couple wed in Florence, Italy, in May 2014 and share four kids: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

In Feb. 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce after seven years of marriage from the rapper. West is currently finishing up his 10th studio album Donda, expected to drop later this month. He has hosted several listening parties where Kardashian and children have made surprise appearances to support him.