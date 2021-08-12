‘Free Guy’: Lil Rel Howery Talks Buddy Films, Reveals His True Best Friend In Real Life

Lil Rel Howery is back again with another hilarious role in a video game-inspired film Free Guy.

Starring opposite Ryan Reynolds, a bank teller who realizes that he is nothing more than a supporting character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline, Rel plays Reynolds’ impressionable best friend, coincidentally named Buddy.

Rel has often found himself as the Black best friend in several of his past roles and is widely known for taking on characters that are rooted in friendship or brotherhood (The Photograph and Judas and The Black Messiah).

In an interview with BET.com, the award-winning actor shares who owns the title of being his best friend in real life, and you won’t believe who it is!

Free Guy opens in theaters nationwide on Friday (Aug. 13). Watch the interview below: