Halle Berry Slays At 55, Expresses Gratitude

As Halle Berry celebrated an important milestone in her life, she opened up on social media about finding internal and external peace.

On the morning of her 55th birthday (August 14), the actress posted a video of her newfound peace on Instagram.

“After the year we’ve all had, my heart is full as I’m grateful to see this August 14th. In the midst of the storm, I’ve managed to create happiness, find more peace, and feel more free than ever! Finally, I’m exhaling!" she captioned the post. "Thank you vanO for my b-day serenade."

Berry is seen in the passenger seat of a car, windows down, hair blowing and her eyes closed, while the song “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” by The Platters plays in the background of the IG post.