Chrissy Teigen Pays Special Tribute To Her Late Son Jack In Her New Cookbook

On Friday (Aug. 13), Teigen gave her Instagram fans a preview of Cravings: All Together , which is centered around family. It includes a dedication page that displays cookies on a marble counter with the words “For Jack” printed in the middle.

Chrissy Teigen honored the memory of her late son Jack with a dedication in her latest cookbook.

Last October, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, announced the devastating loss of their child just days after posting that the mother-to-be was suffering pregnancy complications. The couple has two children, daughter Luna Simone and son Mile Theodore.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Share Heartbreaking Loss After Pregnancy Complications

“It is incredibly hard to put into words what this book means to me,” Teigen, who is also a model, stated Thursday (Aug. 12) in an IG post. “How do you come up with a funny, enticing caption for a book that quite literally saved you.”

She didn’t have a theme in mind for her third cook but knew that it would contain “timeless” recipes that “brings joy to your belly, your household, those around you.”

Among its contents, the pages reveal the secret recipe for Legends “thick as* blueberry pancakes” that the family enjoys Sunday mornings, as well as Luna’s unicorn milkshakes.