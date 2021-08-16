Chrissy Teigen Pays Special Tribute To Her Late Son Jack In Her New Cookbook

Chrissy Teigen honored the memory of her late son Jack with a dedication in her latest cookbook.
On Friday (Aug. 13), Teigen gave her Instagram fans a preview of Cravings: All Together, which is centered around family. It includes a dedication page that displays cookies on a marble counter with the words “For Jack” printed in the middle.
Last October, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, announced the devastating loss of their child just days after posting that the mother-to-be was suffering pregnancy complications. The couple has two children, daughter Luna Simone and son Mile Theodore.
“It is incredibly hard to put into words what this book means to me,” Teigen, who is also a model, stated Thursday (Aug. 12) in an IG post. “How do you come up with a funny, enticing caption for a book that quite literally saved you.”
She didn’t have a theme in mind for her third cook but knew that it would contain “timeless” recipes that “brings joy to your belly, your household, those around you.”
Among its contents, the pages reveal the secret recipe for Legends “thick as* blueberry pancakes” that the family enjoys Sunday mornings, as well as Luna’s unicorn milkshakes.
News of Teigen’s latest cookbook comes as she opens up about her struggle with loneliness in the so-called “cancel club” after the resurfacing of her negative comments about Courtney Stodden in the early 2010’s.
Stodden, a reality star who married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson at age 16, accused Teigen of cyberbullying. Consequently, Teigen lost deals with major brands for her cookware, as well as a voiceover project with Netflix. Teigen apologized in two open letters on Medium and social media.
“HOW DO I END THIS CAPTION oh god I hope you love it because it’s honestly my best fu**ing cookbook yet, is that okay to say? I said it!!!” Teigen wrote in her IG post.
Her cookbook is available for pre-order.
