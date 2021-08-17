Damon Wayans Is Calling For A Comedian ‘Verzuz’ With Dave Chappelle

Verzuz has been a huge success, with heavyweights in music battling it out virtually or in person. However, one legendary comedian is calling for Verzuz's battle.

During an interview on KBXX 97.9 the Box, Damon Wayans was asked if he has been watching the Verzuz battles; he said no but had an idea, “Do they do [it with] comedians?”

When asked who he would battle, the 60-year-old said, “Chappelle, I’m calling him out!”

Verzuz, with some laughs, could be just what the world needs now.

What started as Swizz and Timb conceiving the idea in 2017 and then having a “producer clash” during a Hot 97 Summer Jam concert in 2018 has turned into a platform that has entertained us during the pandemic.

In March of 2021, Triller network, the parent company to the Triller App, purchased the live-stream platform Verzuz. In efforts to improve the experience, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz joined Triller’s management team to spearhead music and other endeavors, so you never know, a Verzuz battle with comedians could be a possibility.

Listen to Daman Wayans’ interview below: