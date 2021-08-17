Twitter Defends Porsha Williams After Falynn Guobadia Announces She’s Expecting A Baby with Boyfriend Jaylan Banks

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia is expecting a baby with boyfriend Jaylan Banks. The news comes after announcing just last month that she was officially divorced from businessman Simon Guobadia -- who is now engaged to her co-star Porsha Williams.

Guobadia, 32, broke the news on YouTube with Banks by her side, saying, "Jaylan and I are expecting. We are adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylan's first baby, so welcome aboard."

This will be Guobadia’s fourth child.

She also addressed the rumors surrounding the pregnancy, "I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of blogs have somewhat caught wind of our little news and we just wanted to make sure that we made it past the 2-month mark.”

Banks added, "I'm as ready as I can ever be. I've always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life so I'm giving back to the boys what I've never received…I'm ready to start the new adventure with you."

While the gender of their child is unknown, they are hoping for a girl.

As for 57-year-old Simon Guobadia, Porsha Williams announced her engagement to him on May 10, just a month after the couple started seeing each other.

Simon and Falynn Guobadia were married for two years.

See the video below of Falynn and Jaylan’s announcement: