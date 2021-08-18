‘Don’t Diss:’ Drake Blames COVID-19 For Temporary Hair Loss

Drake revealed Tuesday (Aug. 18) that he had COVID-19, and the virus affected his hairline.
The revelation came after an Instagram fan account made fun of the heart design shaved into the rapper's hair.
The fan commented, "That heart is stressed."
"I had COVID that sh*t grew in weird I had to start again, Drake replied with the cry-laughing emoji, adding, "it's coming back don't diss."
According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, while fever is a common symptom of COVID-19, many people find that they have hair loss months after recovering from the virus.
RELATED: Drake Wins Big With Billboard Artist Of The Decade Award And Dinner With An Icon
His recovery from the illness comes against the backdrop of fans wondering when he will release his sixth studio album, Billboard reported.
Initially, Certified Lover Boy had a release date in January. The Grammy winner explained the delay last month to his fans.
RELATED: 5 Reasons Drake Is Owning The Billboard Charts Like A King
"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I'm blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January," he wrote, according to Billboard.
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage
TRENDING IN CELEBS
COMMENTS