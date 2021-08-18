Tia Mowry Responds To Fans About ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot

Tia Mowry-Hardrict crushed the hopes of Sister, Sister fans who have been longing for a reboot of the 1990s sitcom.
In a TikTok video on Tuesday (Aug. 18), the actress answered a few fan questions that she’d been asked repeatedly.
Text flashed across the screen, reading, “Will there be a Sister Sister reboot?”
“No, sorry!” came the response.
In a March interview with PEOPLE, Mowry-Hardrict, 43, said "legalities" blocked hopes for a remake of the series.
"What's in the way is the rights. We ended up moving forward with it, and we didn't have all of the rights in place — I guess there were still some legalities that needed to come into place that put it on hold," she stated.
RELATED: Tia Mowry Breaks Down Describing Racist Magazine Incident During Teen Years
She continued, "And once that put it on hold, then Tamera and I are not just sitting around, you know what I mean?" she added. "She gets an opportunity, I get an opportunity — but yeah, it's sad."
Twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley and Mowry-Hardrict co-starred in the sitcom from 1994 to 1999. They played the roles of twins Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell.
Although the show was successful, the sisters were paid less than they deserved as stars of the sitcom, Mowry Hardrict said last November in her web series Tia Mowry's Quick Fix, blaming racism for the unfair pay.
RELATED: Tia Mowry Says They Weren't Paid Fairly On 'Sister, Sister'
"I remember once the show became a hit, it's very normal for you to ask for a raise. That's what happens, right? People get raises," she said in the video.
"But it was always so hard for my sister and I to get what we felt like we deserved, and our paycheck never equaled our counterparts' that weren't of diversity. And that was frustrating, very, very frustrating," Mowry-Hardrict continued.
Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
TRENDING IN CELEBS
COMMENTS