Amber Rose Says Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Cheated On Her With At Least 12 Women

Amber Rose is putting her boyfriend and father of her child on blast for infidelity.

The Slutwalk founder took to her Instagram Story and alleges Alexander “AE” Edwards has been cheating on her with at least 12 women.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” she wrote in a series of Instagram Story posts on Wednesday (August 18). “All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f**k him anyway.”

She added: “I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever.”

RELATED: Amber Rose Welcomes Her Baby Boy And Gives Him An Epic Name

Rose also claimed she would not expose the women who are cheating with her boo of nearly three years.

“I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore,” she wrote. “I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls’ names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who you are. As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done.”

In a follow-up post, Rose took shots at her mother, posting, “My raging narcissistic mom can get the f**k out of my life too. On my kids.”

Rose shares 20-month-old Slash Electrick Alexander Edwards with AE. She also has another child, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, 8, who is fathered by Wiz Khalifa.

See Amber Rose’s Instagram posts below.