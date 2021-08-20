Mike Richards Steps Down As ‘Jeopardy!’ Host As Video Resurfaces Of Alex Trebek Choosing Laura Coates As His Replacement

Mike Richards came under great scrutiny after the Jeopardy!producer named himself as the new host of the iconic game show replacing the late Alex Trebek. After offensive comments made by Richards resurfaced from 2013 and 2014 and multiple apologies, he announced on Friday, (August 20) that he is stepping down from the role, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

Several celebrity guest hosts like LeVar Burton and Robin Roberts publicly auditioned to replace Trebek for weeks. And most recently, a video is making the rounds on social media where Trebek is asked who he would suggest replacing him when he retires. He suggests CNN commentator Laura Coatesas his replacement. Unfortunately, the longtime TV game show host died Nov. 8, 2020 of pancreatic cancer, at his home in Los Angeles. He was 80 years old.

Richards said in a statement, “Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. . As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.”

He continued “I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.”

Richards made offensive comments on his podcast but has since removed all of the audio. It's not known exactly what he said.

However, The Ringer reports he “repeatedly used offensive language and disparaged women’s bodies.” According to CNN, the Anti-Defamation League released a statement saying, "disparaging remarks about Jews, women & Asians are no laughing matter. Stereotyping is an entry point to hate and his apology lacks acknowledgment of its harm. This reported pattern warrants an investigation."

Richards will remain as Jeopardy! executive producer.

Richards stepping down as host is reminding people how Trebek specifically thought a Black woman, CNN commentator and SiriusXM host Coates, would be a good replacement.

