‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ Star Amara La Negra Announces Real Estate Venture In The Dominican Republic

Written by Craig T. Lee

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara La Negra is venturing into a new business capital, and it’s a venture that is away from entertainment. Over the last few weeks, La Negra, 30, has been teasing the news of a major development. La Negra has announced she’s jumping into real estate with Amara Residences in the Dominican Republic.

We spent sleepless nights trying to figure out how to make this dream of reality." Amara Residences will be located in Las Terrenas on the Samonas Peninsula. There will be 42 apartments and 12 penthouses. The starting price for a one bedroom, one bath is $175,000. La Negra then gave a tour of the land that will host the property, as she wanted her supporters and followers to be a part of the journey along the way.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 4 is set to premiere Monday night (August 23). La Negra also hosts her own podcast: Exactly Amara on iHeart Radio.