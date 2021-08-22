Common Claims Barack Obama Owes Him A 1-On-1 Game Of Basketball

Common is a man of many talents, and he carries his confidence with him. When he spoke with Jimmy Fallon on Friday (August 20), he expressed confidence that he could beat the 44th President of the United States in a game of one-on-one basketball.

During the appearance on The Tonight Show, the 49-year-old rapper, actor, and author recounted how he was supposed to play basketball with President Barack Obama, but never got around to it.

"My mother actually is really great friends with somebody who works for that president. And for one of my birthdays, she got me a gift that I was supposed to play President Obama in a 1:1 in basketball," he explained. "It was years ago, and I never got to fulfill that prophecy."

Common recounted the story when Fallon asked if he gave Obama a gift when he attended and performed at Obama’s 60th birthday bash.

He jokingly stated that “my gift was, I just brought my talent to the table. I thought about it later like, ‘Damn, I didn’t get him anything.’ But what do you get the president?”