Amber Rose Says She Was ‘In Love With A Narcissist’ After Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards’ Cheating

Amber Rose publicly blasted her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards for cheating. Now, she is sharing more about their relationship.

According to Page Six, the 37-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories, “When ur in love with a narcissist. Ur brain tells you to run when ur heart says stay. Unanswered questions. Gaslighting. Stonewalling, Deflecting, Projecting.”



She continued, "I wish it was easy for me to 'fix him,' but that's not for me to do. The pain cuts so deep, especially when there are children involved… I will always love him so much, but I know I can't heal him. Only he can do that. I knew I had to set myself free publicly or I would've stayed forever never receiving the love I craved and begged for. Tough choice because it hurt so bad, but I choose me."

Rose also added, "I didn't want to have to do this at all, I just wanted my family MY HUSBAND. There's only so many times I can ask a man to just be transparent, honest and love me wholeheartedly. I don't know if I'll get the happy ending i wanted but maybe I'll get the happy ending I deserve."

All of Rose's Instagram posts have since been deleted.

In case you missed it, last week, the SlutWalk founder took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f**k him anyway.”

She added: “I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever.”

Rose also said she would not expose the women who cheated with her partner for nearly three years.



“I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore,” she wrote. “I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls’ names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who you are. As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done.”

In a follow-up post, Rose also called out her mother, posting, "My raging narcissistic mom can get the f**k out of my life too. On my kids."

During an Instagram Live appearance with DJ Big Von, Edwards admitted to cheating, saying, "I thought, 'S**t, I got caught.' I got caught before; you know what I'm saying? And she's just had enough, obviously."

He continued, "I love her, though. That's, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian], my stepson too. But...I like women."

Edwards took responsibility, "At the end, I don't think anybody can be happy or successful if you're not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you… It's just who I am, and it's not how she wants to be loved."

Rose shares 20-month-old Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with AE. She also has another child, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, 8, with Wiz Khalifa.