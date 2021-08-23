Ice-T Anguished Over Murder Of His Friend Joseph ‘Taheim’ Bryan

Ice-T is grieving the loss of his good friend Joseph “Taheim” Bryan.

On Saturday, Aug. 21, the two-time Grammy Award winner wrote in an Instagram post that he’s “not in a good place” right now.

Bryan was gunned down in his car Thursday night (Aug. 19) on a dead-end street in Long Island City, New York.

“MFs Killed my friend last night. I’m not in a good place behind this,” Ice-T wrote.

He continued: “Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves. He wrote and we made the film Equal Standard together. He has a wife and beautiful daughter. Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him.”