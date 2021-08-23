Ice-T Anguished Over Murder Of His Friend Joseph ‘Taheim’ Bryan

Ice-T is grieving the loss of his good friend Joseph “Taheim” Bryan.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, the two-time Grammy Award winner wrote in an Instagram post that he’s “not in a good place” right now.
Bryan was gunned down in his car Thursday night (Aug. 19) on a dead-end street in Long Island City, New York.
“MFs Killed my friend last night. I’m not in a good place behind this,” Ice-T wrote.
He continued: “Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves. He wrote and we made the film Equal Standard together. He has a wife and beautiful daughter. Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him.”
According to the New York Daily News, the police have surveillance video of the two suspects involved in the fatal shooting.
One is seen at the entrance of a garage apparently talking on a cell phone. The suspect then walks toward Bryan’s car and fires multiple times into its driver’s side before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored SUV driven by the second suspect.
Bryan, 50, wrote and produced Ice-T’s film Equal Standard, an action crime drama released in May 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also produced the 2014 thriller The Businessman.
The investigation is ongoing.
On Saturday, The Law & Order: SVU actor also shared on social media what he called an “ice cold fact” about murder.
“ICE COLD Fact: When I was a youngster in the street. An OG named ‘Doobie’ RIP A little older than me,told me in a pool hall.. “Guns don’t Kill… A COLD Heart Kills’ The absolute TRUTH I think of him often,” he tweeted.
Taryn Manning also paid tribute to Bryan. “I love you my dude. My friend,” Manning wrote in an Instagram post, adding, “You were truly an angel and we love you. Forever.”
Manning stars in the upcoming film Sanctioning Evil, which Bryan produced, PEOPLE reported.
