Vanessa Bryant Pens Beautiful Tribute To Kobe Honoring His 43rd Birthday

Vanessa Bryant is honoring Kobe for what would be his 43rd birthday.

Via Instagram, the Laker legend’s wife posted a throwback picture of them kissing, accompanied by an NBA Finals trophy, and the caption,” Happy birthday, Papi. Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno. ❤️💔 43.”

Several in the comment section provided their own messages, including Kelly Rowland, who typed in six red heart emojis. Ciara also commented with a few heart emojis.

