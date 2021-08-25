Trending:

‘RHOBH’ Garcelle Beauvais Responds To Teddi Mellencamp On Twitter

(Photos from left: John Tsiavis, Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

‘RHOBH’ Garcelle Beauvais Responds To Teddi Mellencamp On Twitter

The spicy “she-said, she-said” back-and-forth was a response to a fan sending out a tweet.

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 25, 2021 / 03:46 PM

Written by BET Staff

Garcelle Beauvais of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills got into an online social media spat with series alum Terri Mellencamp on Twitter on Tuesday (Aug. 24).  

The spicy "she-said, she-said" back-and-forth was in response to a fan sending out a tweet regarding Mellencamp's podcast, Teddi Tea Pod With Teddi Mellencamp. The 40-year-old claimed that Beauvais talked bad about her to producers and inquired why she attended a dinner thrown by Kyle Richards after Mellencamp left the series, Page Six reports. 

During the podcast, Mellencamp said, “[Beauvais] goes, ‘Why is she even here, and why does she get to have an opinion?” 

RELATED: Garcelle Beauvais Speaks On Joining The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Discovering Her 'Good Hair In Her 40s'

Beauvais soon responded on Twitter to a fan saying that Mellencamp “overheard” the snide remark. 

“Well that’s not true!” she wrote, “I said it in front of her while we were filming.” 

To which Mellencamp replied:  “I said you said while looking at prod in front of me while filming & I responded ‘Do I need to ask you when I can speak?' Maybe I should have asked why you text me Happy Bday or about mattresses & agents if you’re so bothered by me. But feed the trolls & thanks for the listeners!”

Beauvais made her debut appearance on RHOBH during the tenth season, which premiered in April 2020. 

(Photos from left: John Tsiavis, Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs