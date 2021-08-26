INTERVIEW: Colman Domingo On Why The New ‘Candyman’ Sequel Is Actually Scarier Than The Original

Colman Domingo is known in Hollywood as being one of the most stylish gentlemen to ever grace the screen but in the new film, “Candyman,” he goes from glam to grim.

The sequel to the 1992 classic follows a visual artist named Anthony McCoy (Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his gallery director girlfriend Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris) who move into a new gentrified Chicago neighborhood called Cabrini-Green. After learning about the origin of the Candyman from Cartwright’s brother and Cabrini-Green resident William Burke, played by Domingo, McCoy includes the details of the tale in his artwork, unknowingly summoning the vengeful spirit.

BET.com spoke with Domingo about his reaction to watching his own scenes in the film.

“I must have a very sick personality because I laughed when I saw certain scenes,” says Domingo. “Just to see myself that committed to the act of what I was doing seemed like an out of body experience to be honest. When you’re in a moment like that, you just have to be within the character’s truth in every single way.”

Watch Domingo’s interview below to discover more about his role in the film.