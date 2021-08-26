Saweetie Addresses Reports That She Is Back With Quavo

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that rapper Quavo and his former girlfriend Saweetie may have reconciled. Saweetie is shutting it down.

Saweetie’s tweet included a link to Hollywood Life, which claims an insider exclusively told the outlet, “Saweetie and Quavo are currently both in New York and have quietly been spending time together on the DL. Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he’s been asking to see her. Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they’re both there at the same time.”



They reportedly ended their long-term relationship in mid-March. By April, Saweetie spoke with TMZ about an incident in an elevator with Quavo.

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on,” she told the outlet.

Quavo also released a separate statement to the entertainment news outlet noting that he never put his hands on his ex-girlfriend.

“We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”