Tristan Thompson Slammed For Giving ‘Life Advice’

Tristan Thompson gave some unsolicited advice and social media wasn’t feeling it.

On Aug. 25, the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram, “Want to improve your health, your career, your life? Keep showing up. Keep showing up. Keep showing up.”

Considering his on and off relationship with Khloe Kardashian, some folks thought his advice was hypocritical. The comments were extremely critical.

One user wrote, “Improve being a better partner.”

Another added, “How about improving relationships?”

There was also, “And in your case - keep begging for forgiveness.”

See below: