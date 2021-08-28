Trending:

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States smiles during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Simone Biles Celebrates Anniversary With Boyfriend Jonathan Owens

The couple have been together for a year.

Simone Biles is sharing her happiness with her fans.

The decorated Olympian posted a pair of sweet photos of her and her boyfriend Jonathan Owens as they celebrated one-year together as a couple.

Biles, 24, took to her Instagram account on Friday (August 27) to announce the news.

“Oops I forgot to tell y’all that we’ve been dating for more than a year so happy past 1 year to the best thing that’s ever happened to you: ME 🤣,” she captioned the post, featuring the two of them in orange shorts, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.

Owens commented on the post, writing, "Time flies when your having fun ❤️ To many more with you baby🤞🏽."

See the Instagram post below and congrats Simone and Jonathan!

Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

