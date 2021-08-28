Simone Biles Celebrates Anniversary With Boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is sharing her happiness with her fans.

The decorated Olympian posted a pair of sweet photos of her and her boyfriend Jonathan Owens as they celebrated one-year together as a couple.

Biles, 24, took to her Instagram account on Friday (August 27) to announce the news.

RELATED: Simone Biles Overcomes Challenges, Finishes Olympics Taking Bronze in Balance Beam

“Oops I forgot to tell y’all that we’ve been dating for more than a year so happy past 1 year to the best thing that’s ever happened to you: ME 🤣,” she captioned the post, featuring the two of them in orange shorts, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.

Owens commented on the post, writing, "Time flies when your having fun ❤️ To many more with you baby🤞🏽."

See the Instagram post below and congrats Simone and Jonathan!