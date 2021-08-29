H.E.R. To Make Feature Film Debut In Remake Of A Classic

H.E.R. is reportedly set to make her first feature film appearance in the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical The Color Purple.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the singer is in her final negotiations to star in the film adaptation of one of Broadway’s most successful musicals in history.

RELATED: H.E.R. Wins Grammy For Song Of The Year: ‘I Didn't Know My Fear Could Turn Into

H.E.R. is reportedly going to play the role of Squeak, which was originally depicted by Rae Dawn Chong in Steven Spielberg’s 1985 classic.

Currently, The Color Purple is slated for release on December 20, 2023. Black Is King filmmaker Blitz Bazawule is directing from a screenplay written by Marcus Gardley. The film is adapted from Marsha Norman’s book and Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray’s score.